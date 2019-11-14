Home States Odisha

Kaniha, Balaram mines MCL’s white elephants?

Operations at Balram mines have been affected since October 6 due to a rift between residents of Solada and Danara villages.

Published: 14th November 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Kaniha and Balram coal mines in Talcher Coalfields are on the verge of becoming economically unviable for Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) due to frequent agitations.

MCL faces an uphill task of achieving 160 million tonne production and supply target in the current financial year. While coal mines in the entire Talcher Coalfields area witnessed frequent strikes and bandhs, the Kaniha open cast project, which has an annual production target of 10 million tonne, saw a record 1,269 hours of stoppage in work this year. Similarly, operations at Balram open cast project remained affected for more than 1,001 hours due to agitations by residents of peripheral villages up to November 12.

Operations at Balram mines have been affected since October 6 due to a rift between residents of Solada and Danara villages. Kaniha open cast project, which produces 25,000 tonne coal per day, remained closed for more than 52 days this financial year while Balram mines under Hingula Area remained shut for 42 days due to strikes over often trivial or concocted issues.

At Talcher, all the coal mines of MCL suffered disruption in production during the current financial year. However, Lingaraj open cast project was the least affected with closures of total 371 hours and 30 minutes (more than 15 days) up till Tuesday.

These unwarranted agitations have put the economic viability of both Kaniha and Balram projects in jeopardy which besides deploying huge earthmoving machinery and contractual manpower, provide permanent employment to a large number of local villagers in lieu of tenancy land acquired by MCL under CBA Act.

Besides, sources said, the villagers’ agitations have also affected contribution to the District Mineral Fund (DMF) by Balram and Kaniha mines for development of project-affected regions which was estimated at Rs 70 crore for the year 2019-20.

MCL has provided 1,392 permanent jobs to landowners as compensation awarded against 687-hectare land acquired under  CBA Act at Kaniha OCP, which was again closed on November 10 by the workers of a contractual firm. Similarly, at Balram OCP, at least 3,584 jobs have been provided against 1,390 hectare of land.

As on date, MCL has provided 16,243 permanent jobs to landowners in Odisha as per the R&R Policy of the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp