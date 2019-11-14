Kaniha, Balaram mines MCL’s white elephants?

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Kaniha and Balram coal mines in Talcher Coalfields are on the verge of becoming economically unviable for Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) due to frequent agitations.

MCL faces an uphill task of achieving 160 million tonne production and supply target in the current financial year. While coal mines in the entire Talcher Coalfields area witnessed frequent strikes and bandhs, the Kaniha open cast project, which has an annual production target of 10 million tonne, saw a record 1,269 hours of stoppage in work this year. Similarly, operations at Balram open cast project remained affected for more than 1,001 hours due to agitations by residents of peripheral villages up to November 12.

Operations at Balram mines have been affected since October 6 due to a rift between residents of Solada and Danara villages. Kaniha open cast project, which produces 25,000 tonne coal per day, remained closed for more than 52 days this financial year while Balram mines under Hingula Area remained shut for 42 days due to strikes over often trivial or concocted issues.

At Talcher, all the coal mines of MCL suffered disruption in production during the current financial year. However, Lingaraj open cast project was the least affected with closures of total 371 hours and 30 minutes (more than 15 days) up till Tuesday.

These unwarranted agitations have put the economic viability of both Kaniha and Balram projects in jeopardy which besides deploying huge earthmoving machinery and contractual manpower, provide permanent employment to a large number of local villagers in lieu of tenancy land acquired by MCL under CBA Act.

Besides, sources said, the villagers’ agitations have also affected contribution to the District Mineral Fund (DMF) by Balram and Kaniha mines for development of project-affected regions which was estimated at Rs 70 crore for the year 2019-20.

MCL has provided 1,392 permanent jobs to landowners as compensation awarded against 687-hectare land acquired under CBA Act at Kaniha OCP, which was again closed on November 10 by the workers of a contractual firm. Similarly, at Balram OCP, at least 3,584 jobs have been provided against 1,390 hectare of land.

As on date, MCL has provided 16,243 permanent jobs to landowners in Odisha as per the R&R Policy of the State.