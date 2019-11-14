Home States Odisha

Pneumonia claims six kids, CDMO blames parents in Odisha

Chief district medical and public health officer, Malkangiri, Ajay Kumar Baitharu said the lives could have been saved if they were diagnosed early.

Children outside the anganwadi centre in Tamannapalli village in Kalimela block

Children outside the anganwadi centre in Tamannapalli village in Kalimela block. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as pneumonia has been found to have caused the death of six infants in Kalimela, the district administration has sought to lay the blame on the parent’s doors and not on failure of health machinery to ensure timely medical care for patients in the remote area.

Chief district medical and public health officer, Malkangiri, Ajay Kumar Baitharu said the lives could have been saved if they were diagnosed early. But the parent’s did not seek treatment, he stated.

The children in the age of one to three months died in Tamanpalli village under Kalimela block within a span of 27 days between October 13 and November 8 this year. Preliminary investigations revealed they were suffering from pneumonia.

Baitharu accused the children’s parents of negligence and said due to lack of awareness they did not seek early treatment for them. All the children belonged to tribal farming families. “Since their parents were busy in harvesting paddy, they did not bring the children to hospital in time”, he said.

He further added that the tribals have little knowledge about hygiene and sanitation which is also leading to water and vector-borne diseases. Interestingly, awareness generation among the masses is a key component and responsibility of the Health department. The department claims to have undertaken comprehensive measures to sensitise and educate people at the grassroots on prevention and control of various diseases. All these are not reflected in the incidents where lives are lost to preventable diseases.

The fact that anganwadi worker is deployed in the area with primary responsibility of monitoring public health situation as well as raising awareness and arranging health services for people in need raises serious questions on the functioning of health administration in the district.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors on Wednesday started visiting every household in the district for checking health condition of children and creating awareness among villagers. Swab samples collected from other affected children have been sent to Saheed laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput for tests. A paediatrician is camping in Kalimela to attend to ailing children.

