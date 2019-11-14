Home States Odisha

Rights panel inspects government primary schools in Odisha

The team, led by OSCPCR member Mandakini Kar, visited three schools in the two blocks and interacted with teachers and students.

Published: 14th November 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kar said during her interaction with teachers, she found that they were not aware of sexual abuse of minors.

Kar said during her interaction with teachers, she found that they were not aware of sexual abuse of minors.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the rise in sexual abuse of minors in government primary schools, a team of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Wednesday visited several schools in Kujang and Tirtol blocks and inspected infrastructure and other facilities there.

The team, led by OSCPCR member Mandakini Kar, visited three schools in the two blocks and interacted with teachers and students. They found that the teachers of these schools were not aware of the menace.

Kar said during her interaction with teachers, she found that they were not aware of sexual abuse of minors.

“It is necessary to impart training to them on the issue. I have directed all Block Education Officers across the district to conduct training sessions for teachers on sexual abuse of minors,” she said. Later, the team visited Tirtol police station to inspect the women and child desk room. During inspection, it found that the sanitation of the desk was not up to the mark.

The team instructed the IIC to ensure adequate facilities are available for juvenile delinquents at the police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OSCPCR Child Rights
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp