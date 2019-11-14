Rights panel inspects government primary schools in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the rise in sexual abuse of minors in government primary schools, a team of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Wednesday visited several schools in Kujang and Tirtol blocks and inspected infrastructure and other facilities there.

The team, led by OSCPCR member Mandakini Kar, visited three schools in the two blocks and interacted with teachers and students. They found that the teachers of these schools were not aware of the menace.



Kar said during her interaction with teachers, she found that they were not aware of sexual abuse of minors.



“It is necessary to impart training to them on the issue. I have directed all Block Education Officers across the district to conduct training sessions for teachers on sexual abuse of minors,” she said. Later, the team visited Tirtol police station to inspect the women and child desk room. During inspection, it found that the sanitation of the desk was not up to the mark.

The team instructed the IIC to ensure adequate facilities are available for juvenile delinquents at the police station.