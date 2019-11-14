Home States Odisha

Submit bi-monthly report, seek leave permission: CM Naveen Patnaik

Stating that he welcomes constructive criticism from the Opposition members, Naveen said the State Government is ready for discussion on any issue to be raised by the Opposition.

Published: 14th November 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After teaching lessons of simplicity, decency and hard work to party MLAs and MPs, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday settled down to real business with party legislators. Delivering a clear message to party MLAs that their activities are monitored, the BJD supremo asked the legislators to submit bi-monthly report cards.

“You all know that MPs are submitting bi-monthly activity reports to me. Now onwards, you will submit your bi-monthly report card to me,” Naveen said adding, he will review their performance.

The BJD president constituted a four-member committee comprising Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Usha Devi, Amar Prasad Satpathy and Kishore Mohanty to prepare the reporting format and contents.

Presiding over the BJD legislature party meeting on the Assembly premises ahead of the winter session, Naveen asked party MLAs to remain present in the House during this session of the Assembly. He asked Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick to send him a report on daily attendance of party MLAs in the House at 11.30 am every day.

“If anyone of you want to go on leave for two or more days, you will have to seek my permission,” Naveen said. He informed the party MLAs that he will review their performance in the House.

“The members should actively participate in debates. I would be particularly watching the performance of first-time members,” the BJD boss said.

Emphasising the use of technology by MLAs, Naveen advised them to work in accordance with the Government’s 5T (teamwork, transparency, technology, time leading to transformation) policy and ensure that benefits of all Government programmes reach intended beneficiaries.

He suggested the MLAs to dedicate their full time for the welfare of citizens and reiterated that people are their real masters. “The mandate of Patkura and Bijepur by-election is again a reminder of how much faith people have in BJD. This makes all of us to work hard in a committed manner for the people of the State,” he said.

Stating that he welcomes constructive criticism from the Opposition members, Naveen said the State Government is ready for discussion on any issue to be raised by the Opposition.

After returning to power for a record fifth time, Naveen had told his Ministers to submit monthly report cards on the steps taken by their departments for implementing the manifesto.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp