Three People’s Liberation Front of India members held in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Bisra police on Tuesday night arrested three active members of Jharkhand-based criminal outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested from Bhalutlata area when they were planning to a carry out a loot plan. However, three other members of the banned outfit managed to give police the slip.

The trio was identified as Pawan Tanibading (24) and Rajesh Birua (45) of West Singhbhum district and Samuel Soy Murmu (22) of Khunti in the neighbouring Jharkhand. Two pistols with live bullets and a sharp weapon were recovered from them.

Rourkela-based Police DIG (Western Region) Kavita Jalan said the arrested persons were active PLFI members and operating along Odisha-Jharkhand border. In February, 2017, Pawan and his aides were involved in a revenge murder in Khunti district. He and his gang were also involved in the killing of an earth-mover’s driver at Chakradharpur of West Singhbhum after a contractor failed to meet their extortion demand in February this year.

Jalan said the trio belonged to the group of PLFI’s head Dinesh Gope and was involved in extortions and murders of victims who refused to pay money. The arrested persons are suspected to be involved in a series of crimes which is being verified, she said.

The trio was arrested from near Bhalulata weekly market within Bisra police limits when they were preparing to commit an armed loot.