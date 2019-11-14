Home States Odisha

Toxic gas leak in Odisha: Seven persons detained, probe ordered

A case has been registered in Khantapada police station in connection with leakage of harmful gas in the factory at Khantapada and a special forensic team sent to assist in the investigation.

Published: 14th November 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representation purpose only

By PTI

BALASORE/BHUBANESWAR: Seven persons were detained and a probe ordered on Thursday into the leak of harmful gas at a private seafood processing plant in Odisha's Balasore district which left over 100 people sick, officials said.

A case has been registered in Khantapada police station in connection with leakage of harmful gas in the factory at Khantapada and a special forensic team sent to assist in the investigation, Director General of Police (DGP), BK Sharma said.

Seven officials of the plant have been detained for questioning.

A six-member team of forensic experts have reached the spot as part of the investigation, he said.

Around 100 people, mostly women, fell sick after toxic gas leaked from the prawn processing plant in Khantapada area on Wednesday night.

The affected people were taken to the Khantapada primary health centre and most of them were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital here, an official said.

District Collector K Sudarsan Chakrabarty and SP B Jugalkishore who visited the plant and hospital also said the condition of all the affected people was stable and many of them have been discharged from hospital after proper treatment.

IG of Police (Eastern Range), Diptesh Pattanayak, said the factory has been sealed and inquiry into the incident has started to ascertain the circumstances that led to the mishap.

State Labour Minister Susant Singh visited the hospital and said the priority is to ensure safety of affected people and their recovery.

The minister said the Labour Commissioner will investigate into the incident and will also find out whether children were engaged in the factory.

"Stern action will be taken against those responsible for the accident," Singh said.

It appears that the workers were taken ill due to chlorine gas, but things will be clear after a thorough investigation, the Collector said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 pm when the gas leaked from the plant located at Panapana, mostly affecting workers of the factory who complained of breathing problems.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, owner of the private seafood processing unit, Tara Patnaik said he was praying for the speedy recovery of those affected.

Patnaik claimed that there was no gas leak from the plant and the incident happened due to bleaching materials stored in the factory for processing.

Seafood, mostly prawn, are being processed at the plant and sent for exports after packaging, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Gas Leak Balasore Toxic Gas Leak
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp