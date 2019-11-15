Home States Odisha

‘Ama Gaon Pariba’ a hit at Baliyatra trade fair

‘Ama Gaon Pariba’ (Our Village Vegetables) stall has been set up under the aegis of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) at its dedicated pavilion.

Published: 15th November 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Purchase fresh vegetables brought directly from the village farms at Baliyatra. For the first time, a stall selling vegetables has come up at the trade fair this year.

‘Ama Gaon Pariba’ (Our Village Vegetables) stall has been set up under the aegis of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) at its dedicated pavilion. The stall selling varieties of fresh vegetables produced by members of Maa Charchika Self Help Group of Govindpur under Badamba block in Cuttack district has been attracting visitors in droves.

The SHG has sold more than 1500 bundles of coriander leaf, 1000 bundles of mint leaf (pudina) and 500 bundles of turmeric leaf in the first three of the fair which kicked off on Tuesday. Besides the visitors, coriander and mint leaves are also in huge demand among food stalls at the Baliyatra ground.

With Prathama Astami round the corner the demand for turmeric leaves are in high demand. The leaf is used in preparation of ‘Enduri Pitha’ on Prathama Astami day.

A bundle of coriander leaf and mint is being sold at Rs 10 while turmeric leaf bundle is priced at Rs 20.

“The aroma of coriander, mint and turmeric leaves is better than hybrid ones available in the market,” said Monorama Bose, a city-based housewife. Also available are cabbage, radish, beans, ridge gourd, yam etc and green leafy vegetables. 

“The locally grown vegetables and greens available at the stall have their distinctly natural aroma and taste,” said Depanjali Sahu, a housewife of Jobra.

All the vegetables are produced by sowing indigenous seeds and using organic manure instead of harmful chemical fertilisers, said Sadasib Behera, a member of the SHG, who is managing the stall.

Fresh vegetables and greens are brought from our farmlands daily for sale at the stall and all the transportation cost is borne by ORMAS, Behera said. The SHG fears it may not be able to meet the huge demand as such rush was not anticipated.

“We have provided a direct selling platform to SHG members engaged in farming to sell their produce by eliminating intermediaries,” said Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout adding it would also give them an exposure to urban market and urban consumers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baliyatra trade fair
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp