Appeal to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over Posco steel project demands

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Coordinator of Human Rights cell of All India Congress Committee Susant Kumar Kanungo has appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to fulfil the demands of affected people before the public hearing of JSW Utkal Steel for obtaining environmental clearance.

Kanungo said many innocent persons of Dhinkia, Gadakujang, Nuagaon and Balitutha panchayats are facing criminal cases due to the violence over Posco steel project.

This apart, hundreds of farmers including betel vine growers are yet to receive compensation though Posco project has been withdrawn.

Demanding that the site for JSW steel plant should be decided by Gram Sabha, he said employment opportunities should be given to local youths.