Bodies of elderly couple found in Odisha forest

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Decomposed bodies of an elderly couple were found in a forest near Kashipal village within Jhumpura police limits on Thursday morning.

They were identified as Budhadeva Mahakud (62) and his 57-year-old wife Malati of Patabilla village.



Son Kartika Mahakud said his parents had gone to Kashipal weekly market on Friday last week and did not return home. The next day, he launched a frantic search but was not able to trace them. Later, he informed his relatives about his missing parents.

Sources said Raghab Mahanta, a cattle herder of Chingudiposi village, first spotted the couple’s decomposed bodies in a pit dug by the Forest department to carry out plantation. He immediately informed locals about the bodies. Later, Jhumpura police reached the spot.

Magistrate-cum-Jhumpura Tehsildsar Janak Nayak and Champua Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Harihar Pani also rushed to the spot along with a scientific team and recovered the bodies.



The SDPO said preliminary investigations revealed that the couple may have been murdered over some property dispute. A case has been registered and investigation is on, he added.