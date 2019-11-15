Brick blow to housing scheme

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Closure of brick kilns in Ankuli, Tumba and Buratal panchayats under Patrapur block has taken a toll on implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-Gramin) in the district. Beneficiaries are left struggling to complete their houses due to an acute shortage of bricks.

There are 997 PMAY beneficiaries in Patrapur block who have received work orders for construction of houses under PMAY. Another 2500 who had started construction also have not been able to complete it. Each pucca house under the scheme costs Rs 1.30 lakh and needs an area of 250 sq ft. Each house requires 10,000 bricks if the beneficiary goes by the prescribed design.

There were four brick kilns having chimneys in the block. But they have been sealed by the district administration following an order of the Green Tribunal even as stock of bricks in another 30 traditional brick kilns has already been exhausted.

While price of a truckload of bricks used to cost Rs 10,000 earlier, it has now gone up to Rs 13,000. Kilns operating in bordering villages of Andhra Pradesh also provide bricks to the district illegally by charging Rs 17,000 per truckload.



Although, some beneficiaries are willing to purchase bricks from the neighbouring State by paying the cost and goods and services tax (GST) they do not do so fearing seizure.

Tehsildar in-charge Manoj Pravakar Khajur there are namesake brick kilns in Andhra villages that illegally supply bricks in the area. “We have seized bricks being smuggled into Patrapur recently and officials are maintaining vigil to stop the illegal trade”, he said.

The district administration had begun training locals for making cement bricks after cyclonic storm Titli last year for repairing their damaged houses. However, the training was stopped abruptly and villagers had to buy burnt clay bricks from traditional kilns.

Unavailability of bricks apart, price rise of sand is a matter of concern for the PMAY beneficiaries. While a tractor load of sand was earlier available at Rs 1200 to Rs 1500, the price has now rose to Rs 2700 to Rs 3000. “With the rising price of raw materials, we are unable to build the house as per the PMAY guidelines”, said a beneficiary.

With the district administration laying stress on timely completion of PMAY houses, the beneficiaries have urged alternative arrangements for ensuring steady supply of bricks and sand to them.