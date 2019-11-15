Home States Odisha

Brick blow to housing scheme

There are 997 PMAY beneficiaries in Patrapur block who have received work orders for construction of houses under PMAY.

Published: 15th November 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

flats-housing-colonies

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Closure of brick kilns in Ankuli, Tumba and Buratal panchayats under Patrapur block has taken a toll on implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-Gramin) in the district. Beneficiaries are left struggling to complete their houses due to an acute shortage of bricks.

There are 997 PMAY beneficiaries in Patrapur block who have received work orders for construction of houses under PMAY. Another 2500 who had started construction also have not been able to complete it. Each pucca house under the scheme costs Rs 1.30 lakh and needs an area of 250 sq ft. Each house requires 10,000 bricks if the beneficiary goes by the prescribed design.

There were four brick kilns having chimneys in the block. But they have been sealed by the district administration following an order of the Green Tribunal even as stock of bricks in another 30 traditional brick kilns has already been exhausted.

While price of a truckload of bricks used to cost Rs 10,000 earlier, it has now gone up to Rs 13,000. Kilns operating in bordering villages of Andhra Pradesh also provide bricks to the district illegally by charging Rs 17,000 per truckload.

Although, some beneficiaries are willing to purchase bricks from the neighbouring State by paying the cost and goods and services tax (GST) they do not do so fearing seizure.

Tehsildar in-charge Manoj Pravakar Khajur there are namesake brick kilns in Andhra villages that illegally supply bricks in the area. “We have seized bricks being smuggled into Patrapur recently and officials are maintaining vigil to stop the illegal trade”, he said.

The district administration had begun training locals for making cement bricks after cyclonic storm Titli last year for repairing their damaged houses. However, the training was stopped abruptly and villagers had to buy burnt clay bricks from traditional kilns.

Unavailability of bricks apart, price rise of sand is a matter of concern for the PMAY beneficiaries. While a tractor load of sand was earlier available at Rs 1200 to Rs 1500, the price has now rose to Rs 2700 to Rs 3000. “With the rising price of raw materials, we are unable to build the house as per the PMAY guidelines”, said a beneficiary.

With the district administration laying stress on timely completion of PMAY houses, the beneficiaries have urged alternative arrangements for ensuring steady supply of bricks and sand to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp