Central team visits Bulbul-hit areas, assesses crop damage

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team that reached here on Thursday to assess damage in cyclone Bulbul-affected districts visited Dhamara, Basudevpur and Chandbali in Bhadrak district on the day.

The team, led by Joint Secretary, Central Information Commission, Saheli Ghosh Roy assessed damage to crops, houses and reviewed the progress of restoration work in the cyclone-affected areas.



They also undertook a brief areal survey of the worst-affected areas.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said on the second-day team will visit affected areas in two groups. Group A will visit areas under Chandbali and Basudevpur blocks in the morning and proceed to Bhograi in Balasore.

Group B will visit Kendrapara district and survey damage in Rajnagar block in the morning from where they will go to Kujang and Ersama blocks of Jagatsingpur district.



The team will return to the Capital in the evening and attend a meeting to be chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan.



The Centre will release cyclone assistance to the State from National Disaster Relief Fund after the team submits its report.