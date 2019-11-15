Home States Odisha

Cold storage owners seek CM  Naveen Patnaik help in Odisha

Of the 47 functional cold storages, 26 units came up after the mission was launched in 2015 to attain self-sufficiency in production of potato.

Published: 15th November 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

As the cold storages are on the verge of closure, the promoters have requested the Chief Minister for his intervention

As the cold storages are on the verge of closure, the promoters have requested the Chief Minister for his intervention. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Protesting the callous attitude of the state government to their plight, members of Odisha Cold Storage Association are on dharna here to draw the attention of the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

“With no revival package forthcoming from the government to save the cold storages constructed under the State Potato Mission, we are left with no choice but go for agitation to save the units before going bust,” said president of the association Syam Pansari.

Of the 47 functional cold storages, 26 units came up after the mission was launched in 2015 to attain self-sufficiency in production of potato.

With a target to increase potato production from two lakh tonne to nearly 12 lakh tonne within three years time, the government proposed to create an additional storage capacity of seven lakh tonne by setting up 112 new cold storages in private sector. As the Potato Mission failed, the new cold stores that came up after 2015 are unable to utilise the storage capacity and as a result, incurring huge losses.

“Each of the cold stores was constructed with an investment of Rs 7 to Rs 8 crore. The promoters have eroded their capital base in the last 4 years due to huge capital investment, higher electricity tariff, transportation cost, underutilisation of storage capacity and lack of warehouse receipt finance,” said association general secretary Janardan Sahoo.

Submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the association made several demands including a revival package or waiver of outstanding term loan of the promoters.

As the cold storages are on the verge of closure, the promoters have requested the Chief Minister for his intervention to provide them relief by subsidising the power tariff and making institutional arrangements for storage of agricultural produces like cereals, pulses and forest produces like mohua flower for capacity utilisation.

Cold storages of northern, western and southern districts have the potential of storing forest produces mainly Mohua flower but due to application of excise conditions this has not been possible. They claim that some states have allowed usage of such cold storages for forest produce.

The promoters have to depend on neighbouring West Bengal to store their surplus produce of tuber. But the government is not allowing storage of outside potato and onion leading to losses, Sahoo said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
state potato mission Odisha Legislative Assembly
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp