Home States Odisha

Enrol doctors in Medico-Legal platform: Odisha Chief Secretary to district heads

Collectors told to conduct weekly reviews to expedite the process

Published: 15th November 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The system will keep electronic health records of patients and help reduce paperwork.

The system will keep electronic health records of patients and help reduce paperwork.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked district Collectors to ensure enrolment of serving government doctors in Medico-Legal Opinion System. The online platform was launched recently for obtaining opinion from doctors on medico-legal cases.

In a letter to all district chiefs, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy expressed displeasure over the slow pace of enrolment by doctors in the web-based system. He directed them to conduct weekly reviews to expedite the process.

The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has already created user options for administrators in the system for all public health facilities so that the doctors posted there can enrol themselves.

The Collectors have been instructed to involve SPs and superintendents of Medical Colleges and Hospitals besides the superintendent of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Postgraduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan), directors of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, Capital Hospital, Rourkela General Hospital and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers during the review to ensure that all doctors are enrolled soon.

The Chief Secretary has also asked them to submit weekly progress report to Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda so that he can monitor the process. The medico-legal opinions are to aid the investigation and prosecution of an accused.

The state government will also have a full-phased integrated e-Hospital Management System by next year end. Launched in Capital Hospital and SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack last year on a pilot basis, the system will keep electronic health records of patients and help reduce paperwork.

All the 384 CHCs, 1318 PHCs, seven medical colleges and 32 district headquarters hospitals will have the web-based system. Once completed, patients can log in to it and obtain their diagnostic reports, prescription details and doctor’s advice through a web portal or mobile application.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp