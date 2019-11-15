Enrol doctors in Medico-Legal platform: Odisha Chief Secretary to district heads

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked district Collectors to ensure enrolment of serving government doctors in Medico-Legal Opinion System. The online platform was launched recently for obtaining opinion from doctors on medico-legal cases.

In a letter to all district chiefs, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy expressed displeasure over the slow pace of enrolment by doctors in the web-based system. He directed them to conduct weekly reviews to expedite the process.

The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has already created user options for administrators in the system for all public health facilities so that the doctors posted there can enrol themselves.

The Collectors have been instructed to involve SPs and superintendents of Medical Colleges and Hospitals besides the superintendent of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Postgraduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan), directors of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, Capital Hospital, Rourkela General Hospital and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers during the review to ensure that all doctors are enrolled soon.

The Chief Secretary has also asked them to submit weekly progress report to Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda so that he can monitor the process. The medico-legal opinions are to aid the investigation and prosecution of an accused.

The state government will also have a full-phased integrated e-Hospital Management System by next year end. Launched in Capital Hospital and SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack last year on a pilot basis, the system will keep electronic health records of patients and help reduce paperwork.

All the 384 CHCs, 1318 PHCs, seven medical colleges and 32 district headquarters hospitals will have the web-based system. Once completed, patients can log in to it and obtain their diagnostic reports, prescription details and doctor’s advice through a web portal or mobile application.