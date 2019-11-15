Four arrested for finance scam in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: At least four employees of a microfinance firm - E Gram Kendra - were arrested for fraud on Thursday. The firm was operating from a rented house in Mandarbagicha area under Bhawanipatna Town police limits from October.

Its employees had collected Rs 500 from some women SHGs towards generation of PAN card and documentation fee with a promise of providing loan of Rs 80,000 through Federal Bank.



When the loans were delayed, the SHG members suspected foul and on Wednesday, Sumitra Karuan, an SHG member from Ghantmal village, lodged a complaint with the SP.

The SP called for inquiry and during investigation, Federal Bank authorities denied links with any such organisation or having agreed to provide loans to any SHG in the district.



Subsequently, police nabbed four employees of E Gram Kendra for fraud and seized laptops, other documents from the office. They were forwarded to SDJM court.



The owner of the firm, however, is absconding.