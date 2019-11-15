More criminal cases against arrested cop in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A constable, apprehended for selling brown sugar in the city on Wednesday, also has cases of kidnapping, physical assault and theft pending against him.

Janaki Ballav Bharimalla was arrested by Capital police in 2005 for kidnapping. “A case was registered back then and he was sent to jail. During the trial of the case, the witnesses turned hostile, following which he was acquitted,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said. In 2011, Khandagiri police had registered a case against Bharimalla for physical assault and trial of the case is going on.

Similarly, Khurda police had registered a case against the constable for stealing a motorcycle in 2018. Police filed the chargesheet in connection with the case and trial of the case is going on. The Police Commissioner said between 2008 and 2018, Bharimalla was posted in Khurda district.

Police sources said Bharimalla came to the city in 2018 and was posted at Police Reserve. On being asked about Bharimalla’s photos with an expensive sports bike doing rounds on the social media, Sarangi said further investigation is on.



“A case against Bharimalla has been registered at Nayapalli police station and an Additional DCP-rank officer is investigating the case,” he added.



After submission of the report, action will be taken against the constable by Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo. Bharimalla was arrested by Nayapalli police and Quick Action Team on Wednesday.