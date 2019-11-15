Home States Odisha

More criminal cases against arrested cop in Odisha

Janaki Ballav Bharimalla was arrested by Bhubaneswar police in 2005 for kidnapping.

Published: 15th November 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

police, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A constable, apprehended for selling brown sugar in the city on Wednesday, also has cases of kidnapping, physical assault and theft pending against him.

Janaki Ballav Bharimalla was arrested by Capital police in 2005 for kidnapping. “A case was registered back then and he was sent to jail. During the trial of the case, the witnesses turned hostile, following which he was acquitted,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said. In 2011, Khandagiri police had registered a case against Bharimalla for physical assault and trial of the case is going on.

Similarly, Khurda police had registered a case against the constable for stealing a motorcycle in 2018. Police filed the chargesheet in connection with the case and trial of the case is going on. The Police Commissioner said between 2008 and 2018, Bharimalla was posted in Khurda district.

Police sources said Bharimalla came to the city in 2018 and was posted at Police Reserve. On being asked about Bharimalla’s photos with an expensive sports bike doing rounds on the social media, Sarangi said further investigation is on.

“A case against Bharimalla has been registered at Nayapalli police station and an Additional DCP-rank officer is investigating the case,” he added.

After submission of the report, action will be taken against the constable by Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo. Bharimalla was arrested by Nayapalli police and Quick Action Team on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha police
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp