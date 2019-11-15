Naveen Patnaik draws flak for absence during debate in Odisha House

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Thursday came down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for remaining absent in the House a day after he gave a direction to his party MLAs at the BJD Legislature Party meeting to ensure full attendance in the Assembly.

During discussion on the admissibility of an adjournment motion, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra raised the issue of death of Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal who died under mysterious circumstances.



Mishra alleged that the Chief Minister has deliberately remained absent from the House during the discussion and entrusted Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra to reply only to avoid the issue. “If a teacher preaches students to speak truth and utters lies all along, what will be the fate of the State?” he said.

The Chief Minister was present in the House when the question hour started. The House was adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition Congress and BJP members created a ruckus over the incident. “If the Chief Minister is not serious about the businesses in the Assembly, how can he expect his party members to actively participate in it,” he asked.

Besides asking the party MLAs to be present in the House, the Chief Minister had also asked the Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick to report him on the attendance of party lawmakers, particularly first-timers, every day.

Senior BJD member Amar Prasad Satpathy, however, came to the Chief Minister’s defence and said that the government is a collective responsibility.



“Any Minister can reply to the debate on behalf of any Minister. The Chief Minister’s absence should not be an issue as the Minister of State for Home is present during the debate and replied queries of the members,” he said.

However, the CM’s direction seems to have its impact on the BJD MLAs. When contacted, Mallick said about 95 per cent of BJD’s 113 MLAs attended the House on Thursday.

Fine over Rs 1 cr collected for MV Act violations

Fine of over Rs 1 crore was collected in the State for traffic violations in September and November, after implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019. Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera informed this in the Assembly in a written reply to a question from Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP).



The Minister said 5,317 persons were penalised for driving without licence and fine of Rs 46,00,850 was collected from them. Similarly, 2,111 persons were penalised for driving without insurance papers for which fine of Rs 13,79,700 was collected from them.



Behera said the fine was imposed on 1,777 vehicle owners for driving without pollution under control certificate. Fine of Rs 38,16,110 was collected from them.



He said 490 people were fined for drunken driving and a fine of Rs 7,38,100 was collected from them. The new MV Act was implemented in Odisha on September 1.



The Motor Vehicles department issued 4,080 challans to traffic violators and collected a fine of Rs 88.9 lakh as fine, the highest in just four days, he said.