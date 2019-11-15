Home States Odisha

No adjournment motion notice from BJP: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro

The Speaker, however, said the whip of BJP Legislature Party requested him to withdraw the adjournment motion notice at 6 pm.

Published: 15th November 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 10:02 AM

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJP members continued their slogan shouting in the well of the House demanding a CBI investigation into Smitarani Biswal death case, Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro clarified that he had to allow discussion on the adjournment motion submitted by the Congress members as there was no notice from BJP till 9.30 am on Thursday.

The Speaker said in a statement that the adjournment motion notice submitted by BJP on “Atrocities on women has crossed all limits” on November 11 and two notices of motion brought by Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik was discussed in the all-party meeting convened by him on Wednesday.

After discussion on these two motions of notices, majority of members in the all-party meeting were of the opinion that these should be discussed as adjournment motion notices in the House, the Speaker said and added that the Leader of Opposition and BJP legislature party whip were requested to cooperate in this.

The Speaker, however, said the whip of BJP Legislature Party requested him to withdraw the adjournment motion notice at 6 pm on Wednesday. Besides, the motions submitted by the Leader of Opposition were also not correct as per the rules of business of the House, he said.

TAGS
Smitarani Biswal death case Surya Narayan Patro Odisha Assembly
