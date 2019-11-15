Odisha pavilion at India International Trade Fair to promote industry sector

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government will highlight its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ potential to attract investors at the India International Trade Fair, inaugurated at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday. Odisha Pavilion at the trade fair has also been designed with ‘Ease of doing business’ theme.

Officials said the industry-friendly eco-system of the state, single-window system for approval of projects and support Odisha Government extends for setting up industries will be highlighted at the event to attract big investments to the state during the event.

The state Information and Public Relations department will be the nodal department of Odisha government at the event. SDTE department and MSME department are also participating.

The state will promote its handloom and handcraft products, cotton fabrics prepared in the tribal regions and filigree works through four different stalls at the event.