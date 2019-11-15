Home States Odisha

Odisha police to intensify NH patrolling, check mishaps

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has decided to extend patrolling on National Highways to check rash driving and regulate traffic.

Informing this DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma said “highway patrolling was earlier limited to some pockets but now it will be conducted in long stretches by dividing the area. For instance, one team will patrol between Bhubaneswar and Puri, while another will check Pipili and Puri road.”

The objective of the patrolling on highways is to reduce accidents and the fatalities arising out of them, he said and added that in case of an accident, the teams will also provide traumatic care immediately.

The teams dedicated for highway patrolling will work in at least two shifts. “We will hire additional vehicles, recruit home guards and retired police personnel for the purpose. The vehicles will also have equipment like breath analysers,” Sharma said.

In the first phase, Odisha Police will conduct patrolling on Bhubaneswar-Puri, Bhubaneswar-Balasore, Manguli-Angul and Sambalpur-Rourkela stretch.

