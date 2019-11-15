Odisha's Daringbadi records 10 degree as winter sets in

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With temperature dipping to 10 degree Celsius, Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, also known as Kashmir of Odisha, is reeling under severe cold.



Dense fog, till 10 am, has been reported.



Locals said it is tough to venture out of houses after sunset. Sources said even as the temperature is set to dip further in the coming days, the local administration has not yet distributed warm clothes among the poor and elderly.



However, the cold has given a boost to tourism at the remote hill station which is famous for its coffee plantations, pine forest and waterfalls.