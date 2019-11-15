Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court grants bail to Mahendra Swain in murder case

Mahendra Mishra was facing trial in the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kujang as an accused in the murder Swain in Paradip on October 26, 2016.

Published: 15th November 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to managing director of Odisha Stevedores Limited Mahimananda Mishra in the Seaways Shipping and Logistics Private Limited (SSPL) general manager Mahendra Swain murder case.

The State Crime Branch had arrested him from Thailand in December 2016 and he was released from judicial custody on June 19, 2018.

But he had to return to judicial custody on September 29, 2018 as the Supreme Court revoked the bail granted to him by the High Court in the case.

For the past six months, he has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on HC order.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice D Dash granted him bail, but left it to the trial court to fix the conditions for release on bail.

Mishra was facing trial in the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kujang as an accused in the murder Swain in Paradip on October 26, 2016.

Justice Dash allowed Mishra’s bail plea even as the state counsel raised objection on the ground that there was no change in the circumstances so as to be taken note of for reconsideration of the petition for grant of bail.

Justice Dash endorsed the contention made by Mishra’s counsel that the total witnesses examined in the trial had gone up to 20 and none had implicated him in such a way that any apprehension would arise that he would be resorting to avoid the process of law or tamper with evidence in the case.

Mishra had been filing petition for bail after the Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to him by the HC.

On December 6, 2018, the HC had rejected his bail plea. Again on September 19, 2019, the HC asked Mishra to renew his prayer before the trial court when he filed another petition.

He had approached the HC again after the trial court rejected his bail plea on October 4, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha Crimes
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp