Orissa High Court grants bail to Mahendra Swain in murder case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to managing director of Odisha Stevedores Limited Mahimananda Mishra in the Seaways Shipping and Logistics Private Limited (SSPL) general manager Mahendra Swain murder case.

The State Crime Branch had arrested him from Thailand in December 2016 and he was released from judicial custody on June 19, 2018.



But he had to return to judicial custody on September 29, 2018 as the Supreme Court revoked the bail granted to him by the High Court in the case.



For the past six months, he has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on HC order.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice D Dash granted him bail, but left it to the trial court to fix the conditions for release on bail.



Mishra was facing trial in the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kujang as an accused in the murder Swain in Paradip on October 26, 2016.

Justice Dash allowed Mishra’s bail plea even as the state counsel raised objection on the ground that there was no change in the circumstances so as to be taken note of for reconsideration of the petition for grant of bail.

Justice Dash endorsed the contention made by Mishra’s counsel that the total witnesses examined in the trial had gone up to 20 and none had implicated him in such a way that any apprehension would arise that he would be resorting to avoid the process of law or tamper with evidence in the case.

Mishra had been filing petition for bail after the Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to him by the HC.

On December 6, 2018, the HC had rejected his bail plea. Again on September 19, 2019, the HC asked Mishra to renew his prayer before the trial court when he filed another petition.



He had approached the HC again after the trial court rejected his bail plea on October 4, 2019.