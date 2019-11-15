Playspace at Odisha Anganwadi created for children from economically backward classes

By Express News Service

PURI: A play ace for children from economically backward classes created on the premises of Hatishalla Anganwadi Centre was inaugurated by District Social Officer Puspanjali Mahapatra and District Child Protection Officer Subhalaxmi Pattnaik on the occasion of Children’s Day on Thursday.

It has been developed by social organisation Hamara Bachpan Trust. Lauding the initiative, they said this would help develop creativity in children and also boost their physical and mental health.



At least 75 children can use the facility, informed Arpita Pattnaik, an official of Hamara Bachpan Trust.