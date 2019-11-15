Preparatory meet for 2020 BIMSTEC conference in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Special Relief Commissioner and head of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority Pradip Kumar Jena said Odisha is the first state to constitute district level disaster management bodies.

Delegates at the preparatory meeting for BIMSTEC conference-2020.

Delegates at the preparatory meeting for BIMSTEC conference-2020. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The two-day long preparatory meeting for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) conference-2020 was inaugurated by Member, National Disaster Management Authority of India, Lt Gen (Retd) NC Marwah, AVSM here on Thursday.

Addressing delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and India, Lt Gen Marwah said, “The challenge before us is to protect and conserve heritage places which are affected the most due to disasters like earthquake, tsunami, floods.”

He emphasised on developing an integrated mechanism in disaster-prone areas of member countries and effective cooperation for conducting post-disaster assessment, rehabilitation and risk management. To minimise post-disaster effect, it is necessary to involve local communities of the affected areas in rescue and rehabilitation operations.

It is also necessary to modernise early disaster warning systems to allow more time for taking appropriate action. This apart, the State and national disaster management authorities should act concertedly.

Special Relief Commissioner and head of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority Pradip Kumar Jena said Odisha is the first state in the country to constitute district level disaster management bodies.

Apart from this, a line of action has been put in place for disaster risk management. This helped minimise casualties during cyclone Hudhud and Fani. A more effective system is being developed to minimise loss of property, he said.

On the occasion, Chatura Liyanarachchige of Sri Lanka, Bameshi  Kumar Acharya of Nepal, Nilar Htun of Myanmar, Naheed Sultana of  Bangladesh, Kunzang Tenzin of Bhutan, Duangkamon Puri Kiatbumrung of Thailand and Vijay Sinha of India were felicitated.

