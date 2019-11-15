Seven factory staffers arrested in Odisha, Ministers orders probe

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Thursday ordered a probe into the gas leak at Falcon Marine Exports prawn processing factory in Khantapada which left 98 workers sick even as police arrested seven employees for the mishap.

Singh visited Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in the morning and met the sick workers. He held a meeting with district officials and directed Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty to investigate the incident and take necessary action against the factory owner and other staff if they are found guilty of violating norms.

On Wednesday night, 97 women and a man were taken ill after coming in contact with toxic gas in Falcon Marine Exports Limited’s prawn processing plant. After the incident, the affected workers were admitted to Khantapada community health centre (CHC) and later, 40 of them were shifted to the MCH.

Chief District Medical Officer Banerjee Prasad Chhotray said the affected persons are in the age group of 18 to 28. They have been kept under observation and their condition is stable. A team of doctors from SCB MCH, Cuttack reached Balasore and examined the affected workers.

Chhotray said the workers became unconscious with some complaining about vomiting and difficulty in breathing. “We will discharge them after 24 hours of observation,” he added.

Sources said the incident took place after bleaching powder came in contact with water on the factory premises. Some staffers sprinkled more than the required amount of bleaching powder which, on coming in contact with water, released a gas. Those affected by the gas were working inside closed air-conditioned rooms.

District Labour Officer Kuber Behera said, “On receiving allegations of a minor girl engaged in the factory, we have launched an inquiry into the matter. All the details and documents of the workers are being verified.”

Balasore SP Jugal Kishore Banoth said police have sealed the prawn processing factory and arrested seven persons. Further investigation is on.

Chakrabarty said the department concerned has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report at the earliest. The reason behind the mishap will be confirmed after the report comes, he added.