Six nabbed in dacoity case in Odisha

DEOGARH: As many as six persons were arrested by Deogarh police on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in looting the house of former sarpanch Khetrabasi Dalabehera at Singhasal village.

Deogarh SP Rahul Jain said the accused are Nanda Oram, Jagannath Majhi, Bikash Lugun, Sanjay, Santosh Patra and Kiran Kumar Sahu. All of them belong to Sundargarh district.

On October 24 night, miscreants had entered the house of Behera and asked him and his family members to hand over keys of lockers and ‘almirah’ at gun and sharp weapons point. They then looted cash, jewellery and fled after locking the family members from outside. The family was rescued by their neighbour.

On Wednesday, police apprehended the six accused and seized a few stolen articles besides, a country made pistol and a car from their possession. The seized articles include one gold chain, a piece of melted gold weighing 16 gm and cash of Rs 20,000.