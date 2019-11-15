Smitarani Biswal’s dad rejects Odisha Minister’s suicide claim

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Sadananda Biswal, father of Village Level Worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal, on Thursday accused the state government of trying to cover up the murder of his daughter in the guesthouse of Rupesh Bhadra.

Reacting to Minister of State, Home Dibyashankar Mishra’s clarification in the Assembly that Smitarani committed suicide and her death occurred due to asphyxiation, Sadananda alleged, “The police and district administration are deliberately trying to hide the truth behind my daughter’s murder to save the accused involved in the crime,” he said.

He alleged that police carried out faulty investigation at the behest of some groups with vested interests to give a different colour to his daughter’s death. Currently, Sadananda and his wife are staying in Delhi with their son. He recently left his ancestral home at Choramuhan in Dharmasala alleging threat to his life.

Talking to TNIE over phone, Sadananda said, “My daughter did not commit suicide but was murdered in the guesthouse and later, hanged to make it look like a suicide. If the Home Minister, who neither visited the spot nor enquired from us about the incident, is claiming that my daughter killed herself, what can I say? They have the power and can say whatever they want.”

He further said “The chairperson of State Commission for Women completed the probe without meeting me and Smitarani’s husband. Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena too assassinated my daughter’s character.”

How did the SP know about Smitarani’s character? he questioned. “Instead of investigating the case properly, he assassinated the character of a dead married woman. This shows his inefficiency,” he said.

Sadananda also reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into his daughter’s death.

Smitarani was found dead in the guesthouse of Rupesh, the husband of Haridaspur sarpanch, on October 16. Police has arrested Rupesh for alleged involvement in her death.