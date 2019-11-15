Home States Odisha

Smitarani Biswal’s dad rejects Odisha Minister’s suicide claim

Smitarani was found dead in the guesthouse of Rupesh, the husband of Haridaspur sarpanch, on October 16. Police  has arrested Rupesh for alleged involvement in her death.

Published: 15th November 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Sadananda Biswal, father of Village Level Worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal, on Thursday accused the state government of trying to cover up the murder of his daughter in the guesthouse of Rupesh Bhadra.

Reacting to Minister of State, Home Dibyashankar Mishra’s clarification in the Assembly that Smitarani committed suicide and her death occurred due to asphyxiation, Sadananda alleged, “The police and district administration are deliberately trying to hide the truth behind my daughter’s murder to save the accused involved in the crime,” he said.

He alleged that police carried out faulty investigation at the behest of some groups with vested interests to give a different colour to his daughter’s death. Currently, Sadananda and his wife are staying in Delhi with their son. He recently left his ancestral home at Choramuhan in Dharmasala alleging threat to his life.

Talking to TNIE over phone, Sadananda said, “My daughter did not commit suicide but was murdered in the guesthouse and later, hanged to make it look like a suicide. If the Home Minister, who neither visited the spot nor enquired from us about the incident, is claiming that my daughter killed herself, what can I say? They have the power and can say whatever they want.”   

He further said “The chairperson of State Commission for Women completed the probe without meeting me and Smitarani’s husband. Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena too assassinated my daughter’s character.”

How did the SP know about Smitarani’s character? he questioned. “Instead of investigating the case properly, he assassinated the character of a dead married woman. This shows his inefficiency,” he said.
Sadananda also reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into his daughter’s death.

Smitarani was found dead in the guesthouse of Rupesh, the husband of Haridaspur sarpanch, on October 16. Police has arrested Rupesh for alleged involvement in her death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sadananda Biswal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp