Sorcerer couple held in Odisha

Published: 15th November 2019 09:33 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Kamarda police on Thursday arrested a sorcerer couple for thrashing an eight-year-old boy and making him lick shoes to drive out ‘evil spirits’ from him at Raniguda village.

They were identified as Ajay Roul and his wife Kamala of Raniguda. The victim, son of Nitai Samal, belongs to nearby Gabgaon.

On Wednesday, the couple had tortured the boy, who was suffering from fever for the last one week, suspecting him to be under the influence of demonic spirits. To cure him, the sorcerers beat the ailing kid with sticks and forced him to lick shoes in public.

The brutality happened in presence of the boy’s parents and many villagers who recorded the incident on their mobile phones but did come to the child’s rescue. The torture stopped after the kid fainted unable to bear the thrashing.

Kamarda IIC Pascal Ekka said police had rescued the boy on Wednesday but failed to nab the sorcerer couple. On Thursday, police again called the couple to treat the boy of evil spirits.

On their arrival, the duo was arrested under Odisha Prevention of Witch-hunting Act, 2013. The duo was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

