11 persons hurt in stray dog attack at Odisha's Pandigaon village

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: As many as 11 persons, including two minors, were injured after they were attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Pandigaon village under Kalampur block of Kalahandi district on Thursday.

The condition of the three among them, including the minors, is serious. They have been admitted to District Headquarters Hospital in Bhawanipatna.The eight others are undergoing treatment at Dharamgarh community health centre.

The number of such incidents has been on the rise in the district due to rising number of stray dogs. To make things worse, anti-rabies vaccine is not readily available in all primary and community health centres due to lack of storage facility for the vials. The vaccine is only available in the District Headquarters Hospital, Kesinga CHC and Dharamgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital. In case of rabid dog attack, the affected persons have to travel to these hospitals within 24 hours to get the vaccine.