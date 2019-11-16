Home States Odisha

Cancer screening moves at snail’s pace in Odisha's Ganjam district

Ironically, though the administration observed the World Diabetes Day with fanfare on Thursday, the Health wing of the district does not have data about the number of diabetes patients in Ganjam.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The screening programme under National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) is moving at at a snail’s pace in Ganjam district.

The programme was launched in 10 districts including Ganjam, Cuttack and Puri in 2005 with an aim to screen of all people above 30 years of age for non communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cancer. However, more than half of the targetted population in Ganjam district is yet to be screened.

Sources said the district administration had readied 22 community health centres (CHCs) in the district including those under urban areas of Berhampur for screening people. ASHA workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) were also trained for the programme.

Dr Ashok Mishra of NPCDCS cell informed that around five lakh people have been screened at various ANM centres in Ganjam till date while, as per 2011 Census, the number of people above 30 years of age in Ganjam is more than 13 lakh.

ASHA workers, who are the main workforce of this programme, alleged that they are being overburdened with work by the Health department and find very little time for implementation of NPCDCS. Moreover, absence of Medical Officers in most of the health centres has further delayed the process.

Ironically, though the administration observed the World Diabetes Day with fanfare on Thursday, the Health wing of the district does not have data about the number of diabetes patients in Ganjam.

A senior Health official said ASHA workers and ANMs are being engaged in various other programmes and many health centres are managing their affairs with less number of doctors. In such a situation, the NPCDCS screening has turned into a mockery, he added.

