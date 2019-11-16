No revision of penalties for traffic violations in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government, which had given a three-month relaxation to the people to update their vehicle documents, made it clear on Friday that there will be no revision in penalties for traffic violations.

“The penalties will be collected from traffic violators as per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 from December 1. I request the people to strictly adhere to the road safety guidelines,” Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera told mediapersons here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered a three-month relaxation to enable people to get their vehicle related documents updated in view of the Statewide protest against the inordinate delay in getting driving licenses, vehicle pollution certificates and other documents. He requested the people to get their documents by December 1.

To facilitate the people in obtaining their documents in time, the Transport department had opened temporary driving licence camps across the State.