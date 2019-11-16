Odisha: Triplets, born prematurely in train, die before being shifted to hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A pregnant Assamese woman gave birth to premature triplets on board Bengaluru-Guwahati Express on Friday near Jajpur Road - Keonjhar railway station. Unfortunately, the babies died before being shifted to hospital.

Railway sources said Munzila Khatun (29) of Udalgudi in Assam, in her seven months pregnancy, was travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati along with her relative. She developed labour pain in the train and gave birth to triplets, including a girl, after the train crossed Jajpur Road station.

Though one of the three was alive, two died minutes after their birth. The woman got down at Bhadrak station and was attended by railway doctors, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent along with nurses and other paramedical staff.

The woman and infant were later shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. Hospital sources said the baby was brought dead and the condition of the woman is stable. Since it was a premature delivery, the babies did not survive, the sources claimed.

An East Coast Railway official said one of the babies was alive at birth and the railway staff rushed them to hospital as condition of the baby was critical. Unfortunately, the baby could not be saved. “The woman’s family has been informed. Her relative who was accompanying her will take to their native village after she is discharged from the hospital,” he added.