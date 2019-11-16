Home States Odisha

Odisha: Triplets, born prematurely in train, die before being shifted to hospital

An Assamese woman , in her seven months pregnancy, was travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati along with her relative when she developed labour pain.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A pregnant Assamese woman gave birth to premature triplets on board Bengaluru-Guwahati Express on Friday near Jajpur Road - Keonjhar railway station. Unfortunately, the babies died before being shifted to hospital.

Railway sources said Munzila Khatun (29) of Udalgudi in Assam, in her seven months pregnancy, was travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati along with her relative. She developed labour pain in the train and gave birth to triplets, including a girl, after the train crossed Jajpur Road station.

Though one of the three was alive, two died minutes after their birth. The woman got down at Bhadrak station and was attended by railway doctors, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent along with nurses and other paramedical staff.

The woman and infant were later shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. Hospital sources said the baby was brought dead and the condition of the woman is stable. Since it was a premature delivery, the babies did not survive, the sources claimed.

An East Coast Railway official said one of the babies was alive at birth and the railway staff rushed them to hospital as condition of the baby was critical. Unfortunately, the baby could not be saved. “The woman’s family has been informed. Her relative who was accompanying her will take to their native village after she is discharged from the hospital,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha infant death Baby death Bengaluru Guwahati train East Coast Railway
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp