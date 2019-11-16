Home States Odisha

Odisha youth held for posting obscene photos of woman

One of the victim’s friends noticed the obscene photos and informed the woman who later lodged a complaint with the local police.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Bayree police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old youth for uploading obscene photos of a woman on social media.The accused, Patitapaban Mishra of Bayree village, was arrested from Joda in Keonjhar district. Mishra worked in a private firm in the mineral rich Joda area.

Sources said the 25-year-old victim of Barimul had come in contact with Mishra about three years back. She fell in love with him and later, Mishra entered into a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. The accused had captured a few obscene photos of their intimate moments.

When the woman insisted Mishra to marry her, the latter bought time. Later, the victim’s family married her off to another youth a couple of months back. This enraged the accused and he wanted to take revenge on her.Police said Mishra opened a fake Facebook account and uploaded the obscene photos of the woman. He also wrote vulgar posts which was liked and shared by many people on social media.

One of the victim’s friends noticed the obscene photos and informed the woman who later lodged a complaint with the local police. Basing on her complaint, Bayree police tracked Mishra’s mobile phone arrested him. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.

