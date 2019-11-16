Orissa High Court imposes fine on BJD MLA Prabhu Jani

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Laxmipur BJD MLA Prabhu Jani for failing to respond to notice issued on a petition challenging his election from the Assembly seat under Koraput Lok Sabha constituency.

The court felt that no response from Jani was posing delay in starting of proceedings in the election case and imposed the fine.The Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath has fixed December 4 for framing of the issues arising out of the election petition. Jani is to file his written statement by then.

Congress leader and former MLA Kailash Chandra Kulesika had filed the petition in July. He has challenged Jani’s election alleging that he had not disclosed all facts about himself while filing his nomination papers for 2019 Assembly elections. Jani had filed affidavit along with his nomination papers, but he had taken oath for it.

On September 23, the court had issued notice to Jani asking him to file his response by October 29. When the matter came up on Thursday, the court found that the response had not been filed.Kulesika had polled 44,982 votes, but lost to Jani by a margin of 229 votes in the election.