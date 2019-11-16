Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court imposes fine on BJD MLA Prabhu Jani

Jani failed to respond to notice issued on a petition challenging his election from the Assembly seat under Koraput Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 16th November 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Laxmipur BJD MLA Prabhu Jani for failing to respond to notice issued on a petition challenging his election from the Assembly seat under Koraput Lok Sabha constituency.

The court felt that no response from Jani was posing delay in starting of proceedings in the election case and imposed the fine.The Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath has fixed December 4 for framing of the issues arising out of the election petition. Jani is to file his written statement by then.

Congress leader and former MLA Kailash Chandra Kulesika had filed the petition in July. He has challenged Jani’s election alleging that he had not disclosed all facts about himself while filing his nomination papers for 2019 Assembly elections. Jani had filed affidavit along with his nomination papers, but he had taken oath for it.

On September 23, the court had issued notice to Jani asking him to file his response by October 29. When the matter came up on Thursday, the court found that the response had not been filed.Kulesika had polled 44,982 votes, but lost to Jani by a margin of 229 votes in the election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court BJD Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp