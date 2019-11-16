Three held in different corruption cases at Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested a Revenue Inspector (RI) of Khandeita under Cuttack Sadar tehsil for demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a person.

Sudhir Dalai of Mugabhanga village had lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption agency against RI Gyanaranjan Mallick for demanding the money to submit inquiry report to the Tehsildar for issuance of Record of Rights (RoRs) of four plots.

A case was registered with Cuttack Vigilance division in this regard."After arresting Mallick, searches were conducted at his house in Galadari of Jagatsinghpur district. Further investigation is on," a Vigilance officer said. In another case, Bhubaneswar Vigilance officers arrested headmaster in-charge Umakanta Sahoo and part time instructor Pravat Kumar Pradhan of Bahada UP School in Nayagarh district for corruption.

The accused were nabbed while accepting bribe of Rs 1,500 from Prasanna Kumar Sahoo of Banamalipur village to release a bill amounting to Rs 5,850 towards supply of firewood and vegetables.Searches were also conducted at Sahoo’s house in Banamalipur, said a Vigilance officer.