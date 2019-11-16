Tribal girls in Odisha's Koraput to lead campaign against child marriage

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Five minor girls who protested child marriage have been roped in by Koraput administration as brand ambassadors of Aparajita, the district’s campaign against child marriage.

Koraput accounts for 34 per cent of total child marriages in the State and the illegal practice is prevalent among tribal communities of Kondh, Soura, Bhumiya, Bhotra, Durua and Gadava who reside in 14 blocks.

To prevent such marriages, the district administration on Friday launched Aparajita, a campaign against child marriage.

The minor tribals girls of Giriliput village under Laxmipur block who will be the campaign ambassadors had protested their weddings and refused to get married before the age of 18. These girls would visit various blocks and spread awareness among people about the ills of child marriage and the need for educating girls. They will be accompanied by social activists and district officials.

Despite implementation of Child Marriage Act,2006, the age-old custom continues due to lack of education, tribal customs and poverty.Against the district’s average literacy rate of 49 per cent, female literacy is 32.43 per cent. The district administration through Aparajita aims to cut down the child marriage rate to 14 per cent in the first phase.