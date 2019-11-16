Two snatchers nabbed in Odisha; stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh seized

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police on Friday arrested three persons and recovered stolen jewellery worth over Rs 30 lakh from their possession. They were identified as Rabindra Nayak (27) of Gobinda village, Deepak Jena (22) of Kundei and Deepak Rana (30) of Singarpur.

While Nayak and Jena were chain snatchers, Rana purchased the stolen jewellery from the duo. All the three persons hailed from Basta in Balasore district.

Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said Nayak and Jena were involved in 15 snatching cases. While four of the cases took place in Soro, as many happened in Basta, two were reported in Udala and the rest five were in Baripada town.

The SP informed that seized jewellery included two gold chains, molten gold weighing about 25 gram, bracelet, Mangalsutra, necklaces, locket and earrings. Besides, the bike used by the duo to commit the crimes was also seized.

Parshottamdas said on November 5, one Kumari Sakuntala Rout of Nagpal village had lodged a complaint with Udala police alleging that two miscreants on a bike assaulted her and snatched her gold chain in front of Nagpal UGME School. The woman was walking to her sister’s place in the same village when she fell prey to the chain snatchers.

Basing on her complaint, police started investigation and on verification of the CCTV footage, the accused duo was nabbed at Udala bus stand. During interrogation, they confessed to have been involved in 10 snatching cases in Soro, Basta and Udala area, the SP added.

Rana, who owns a jewellery shop at Singarpur, had purchased stolen gold ornaments weighing around 900 gram from the snatchers.Later on the day, the trio was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.