Voter list correction drive extended up to November 30 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Any errors in the voter list or voter identity card can be rectified by this month-end. The Election Commission of India has extended the drive for correction of voter list up to November 30. Eligible voters can apply for deletion of their names in case of repetition or make any correction through separate forms as prescribed by the Election Commission.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani said the draft voter list will be published on December 16 and objections on the list will be received between December 16 to January 15 for scrutiny. "The decision on the objections and demands will be finalised on January 27 and the final voter list will be published on February 7," Lohani informed.

The CEO on Friday reviewed the progress of voter list correction process with Collectors and Sub-collectors of all districts through video-conferencing. He directed all district chiefs to create awareness on the on-going voter list correction drive in their respective areas and collect forms by month-end.

So far, 4,85,241 forms have been received at the office of the CEO. The voters can log in to www.nvsp.in to check their names in the voter list and apply for correction. They can also call at 1950 or visit the help desk opened at sub-division level and Jana Seva Kendras to know details on the correction drive.