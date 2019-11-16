Home States Odisha

Voter list correction drive extended up to November 30 in Odisha

The CEO on Friday reviewed the progress of voter list correction process with Collectors and Sub-collectors of all districts through video-conferencing.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Any errors in the voter list or voter identity card can be rectified by this month-end. The Election Commission of India has extended the drive for correction of voter list up to November 30. Eligible voters can apply for deletion of their names in case of repetition or make any correction through separate forms as prescribed by the Election Commission.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani said the draft voter list will be published on December 16 and objections on the list will be received between December 16 to January 15 for scrutiny. "The decision on the objections and demands will be finalised on January 27 and the final voter list will be published on February 7," Lohani informed.

The CEO on Friday reviewed the progress of voter list correction process with Collectors and Sub-collectors of all districts through video-conferencing. He directed all district chiefs to create awareness on the on-going voter list correction drive in their respective areas and collect forms by month-end.

So far, 4,85,241 forms have been received at the office of the CEO. The voters can log in to www.nvsp.in to check their names in the voter list and apply for correction. They can also call at 1950 or visit the help desk opened at sub-division level and Jana Seva Kendras to know details on the correction drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission of India Odisha voters list
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp