Waiting for compensation of Cyclone Fani, villagers of Odisha's Jagulaipadar approach Lokayukta

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than six months after cyclone Fani ravaged houses of thousands of families in Puri district, residents of Jagulaipadar village under Kanas block still await compensation.

Alleging non-payment of compensation to people whose thatched and asbestos houses were damaged, about 74 beneficiaries filed a petition with Lokayukta Chairperson Justice Ajit Singh on Friday. "Most of the affected families are either involved in fishing or are working as labourers in Kerala. We were assured compensation but to no avail," said Gadadhar Behera, a villager of Jagulaipadar.

They alleged that though the district administration assessed damage and clicked photographs of the residents in front of their damaged houses but no compensation has been provided to them so far. Another villager Bhajaban Behera alleged that survey officials prepared reports mentioning pucca houses owners as kuccha houses owners and kuccha houses owners as pucca houses owners.

"In the list of beneficiaries, we were mentioned as owners of pucca houses and our structures sustained partial damage. We approached officials for the required correction. As officials mentioned us as owners of pucca houses, we are facing a risk of cancellation of our ration cards and other Government schemes," he added.

The villagers said last month they met Puri Collector who directed them to meet the Tehsildar. "We also met the Tehsildar but no steps have been taken so far to provide us the compensation. We want the compensation and action against officials involved in conducting the survey," Gadadhar Behera said.

The Government had announced Rs 90,000 for those whose houses have been damaged completely and Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 for partially damaged houses. Lokayukta secretary Manas Ranjan Tripathy said they are looking into the complaint and authorities concerned will be questioned regarding the matter.