Woman found dead in house

SAMBALPUR: A woman was allegedly murdered in her rented house at Mudipada within Town police limits here on Friday.The identity of the woman, aged about 25 years, is yet to be ascertained. Sources said locals found foul smell coming out of the rented house, locked from outside, on

Thursday evening and informed police. On Friday morning, police opened the door in presence of the Magistrate and found the woman’s body.Locals said the woman was staying in the house with a man and a four-year-old boy for the last 20 days. Both of them were daily wagers and often quarrelled.

Owner of the house Padma Naik, who resides in Dhuchurapada area of the city, said though she had rented her place to the daily wagers, she was not aware of their identity.

Additional SP PK Mohapatra said injury marks have been found on the woman’s body. According to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of murder.The man, with whom the woman was staying, is on the run. Efforts are on to identify the woman and her absconding companion, police said.