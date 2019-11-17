2,000 Odisha anganwadis in dilapidated buildings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite tall claims of the State Government to transform anganwadi centres into vibrant centres of joyful learning, more than 2,000 facilities across the State are lying in a dilapidated condition.

The information provided by the Government to Assembly on Saturday drew strong criticism from various quarters, especially, the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh which demanded immediate closure of these buildings.

As per the data of the Women and Child Development (W&CD) department, a total 2,063 anganwadi centres are lying neglected.

W&CD Minister Tukuni Sahu said the State Government has already sanctioned funds for construction of new buildings of 806 dilapidated anganwadi centres in the current financial year.

The District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and OMBADC funds will be utilised for the purpose. The district administrations have been instructed not to operate anganwadi centres that are in dilapidated state, she added.

Of 72,587 anganwadi centres in the State, 40,788 facilities have their own buildings. As many as 4,702 centres are running in rented houses while the rest are yet to have their own buildings.

Construction of new buildings for 10,507 anganwadi centres is in progress, the Minister said. However, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh strongly criticised the poor condition of anganwadi centres. Mahasangh president Basudev Bhatt demanded that the dilapidated buildings be closed as early as possible as lives of thousands of children are at risk due to it.

The members said many centres also doesn’t have proper road connectivity. Complaints of supply of poor quality of food to anganwadi centres have also surfaced from different parts of the State on many occasions, they said.