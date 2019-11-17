Home States Odisha

2,000 Odisha anganwadis in dilapidated buildings

As per the data of the Women and Child Development (W&CD) department, a total 2,063 anganwadi centres are  lying neglected.

Published: 17th November 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of an Anganwadi school

Representational image of an Anganwadi school

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite tall claims of the State Government to transform anganwadi centres into vibrant centres of joyful learning, more than 2,000 facilities across the State are lying in a dilapidated condition.

The information provided by the Government to Assembly on Saturday drew strong criticism from various quarters, especially, the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh which demanded immediate closure of these buildings.

As per the data of the Women and Child Development (W&CD) department, a total 2,063 anganwadi centres are  lying neglected.

W&CD Minister Tukuni Sahu said the State Government has already sanctioned funds for construction of new buildings of 806 dilapidated anganwadi centres in the current financial year.

The District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and OMBADC funds will be utilised for the purpose. The district administrations have been instructed not to operate anganwadi centres that are in dilapidated state, she added.

Of 72,587 anganwadi centres in the State, 40,788 facilities have their own buildings. As many as 4,702 centres are running in rented houses while the rest are yet to have their own buildings.  

Construction of new buildings for 10,507 anganwadi centres is in progress, the Minister said. However, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh strongly criticised the poor condition of anganwadi centres. Mahasangh president Basudev Bhatt demanded that the dilapidated buildings be closed as early as possible as lives of thousands of children are at risk due to it.

The members said many centres also doesn’t have proper road connectivity. Complaints of supply of poor quality of food to anganwadi centres have also surfaced from different parts of the State on many occasions, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp