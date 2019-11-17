Apathy delays registration of Ganjam’s senior citizens

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as state government is claiming of giving priority to welfare of senior citizens, delay in their registration and providing them identity cards under the Senior Citizen Security Scheme has emerged a bottleneck in Ganjam district.

Senior Citizens Security Cells (SCSC), which were started here in 2015, have been functioning in all police stations to look into safety and security of senior citizens.

Those who have attained age of 60 years or above, and are staying alone or as a couple but without support of any younger family members need to be registered with the SCSC.

So far, 847 senior citizens residing within six police stations in Berhampur have been registered and provided ID cards.

There are a total of 13 police stations under Berhampur police district. Similarly, a total of 1174 senior citizens under 22 police stations in Ganjam police district have been registered and provided ID cards.

This year, however, the process of identifying senior citizens and registering them under the third phase of the scheme has been delayed in both Berhampur and Ganjam police districts.

Although identification of elderly people has been done in areas under Golanthara, Jarada, Digapahandi and Gopalpur police limits under Berhampur police district, no ID cards have been issued to them due to negligence by nodal officers and assistant nodal officers of Senior Citizens Security Cells.

Besides, there is a provision for online registration of senior citizens through www.lokaseba-odisha.in, not many elderly persons are aware of it.

However, Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Roy said police are working towards completing all the registrations at the earliest. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said ID cards will soon be provided to senior citizens who were identified this year in Berhampur police district. The second phase ID cards were distributed in 2018.

Expressing resentment over the delay, senior citizens said delay would only lead to rise in crimes against them.

Under the Senior Citizen Security Scheme, nodal and assistant nodal officers of the security cells should visit the houses of registered persons once every fortnight, ascertain the physical security aspects of their houses and identity of people including domestic helps visiting or working for them. It is being alleged that the scheme is not being implemented in the right spirit.