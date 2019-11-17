Home States Odisha

Attack bid on VSSUT Vice-Chancellor foiled

A contractor on Saturday barged into the office of VSSUT Vice-Chancellor Atal Choudhuri and vandalised property while also attempting to assault him over alleged pending dues.

By Express News Service

Around 11. 45 am when the Vice-Chancellor and University Registrar entered the office, the contractor Ashok Mirdha of Kirba village under Burla police limits forced his way in.

He vandalised office furniture and then hurled a chair at Choudhuri.Ashok was overpowered by security guards and other staff in the office and handed over to police but no complaint was lodged against him.

The Vice-Chancellor said he does not know the man and never saw him in the university before. SDPO Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra said Ashok had carried out some construction work in the university earlier and his dues of Rs 4000 was pending payment.

“The Vice-Chancellor had nothing to do with this matter. He had never come to the university before demanding the money”, he said.

Ashok suffered injuries after security guards beat him while overpowering him and was admitted to VIMSAR. Police spoke to his family members who said Ashok had been behaving erratically and became violent at times. The matter is under investigation.

