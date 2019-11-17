BJP demands CBI probe into VLW death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reiterating the demand for a CBI probe into the death of lady village level worker (VLW) and panchayat executive officer (PEO) in-charge Smitarani Biswal, BJP members boycotted the proceedings of the Assembly on Saturday and staged a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on its premises alleging that they were not allowed to speak in the House on the issue.

As soon as the House assembled for the question hour at 10.30 am, BJP members whose mouths were covered with black scarves, stood up.

The BJP members walked out from the House in protest and later alleged outside that Speaker Surya Narayan Patro did not allow deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party Bisnu Charan Sethi to speak on the issue.

“Our members feel that there is no point sitting inside the Assembly, if the Speaker does not allow BJP MLAs to speak. Therefore, we boycotted the proceedings and staged a protest in a democratic manner,” Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik told mediapersons.

Describing it as a case of rape and murder, the Leader of Opposition demanded that all the five persons present in the guest house at the time of incident be arrested and case under Section 302 of IPC should be registered against them. He alleged that the Jajpur Superintendent of Police has not been neutral and the State Commission for Women has also attempted to ‘cover up the murder case as the ruling BJD members are involved in it’.

Asked about the party’s next course of action, Naik said they are planning to meet the Governor and apprise him of the facts.The BJP members continued with their protest despite request by the Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to return to their seats. The Speaker later deputed government chief whip Pramila Mallick to request and persuade the BJP members back to the House. However, Naik told the chief whip that the Speaker should convene a meeting on the issue and a decision will be taken by the BJP members

after that.