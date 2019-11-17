Home States Odisha

BJP demands CBI probe into VLW death

As soon as the House assembled for the question hour at 10.30 am, BJP members whose mouths were covered with black scarves, stood up.

Published: 17th November 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLAs wear black scarf as part of their silent protest during Assembly session in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

BJP MLAs wear black scarf as part of their silent protest during Assembly session in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reiterating the demand for a CBI probe into the death of lady village level worker (VLW) and panchayat executive officer (PEO) in-charge Smitarani Biswal, BJP members boycotted the proceedings of the Assembly on Saturday and staged a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on its premises alleging that they were not allowed to speak in the House on the issue.

As soon as the House assembled for the question hour at 10.30 am, BJP members whose mouths were covered with black scarves, stood up.

The BJP members walked out from the House in protest and later alleged outside that Speaker Surya Narayan Patro did not allow deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party Bisnu Charan Sethi to speak on the issue.

“Our members feel that there is no point sitting inside the Assembly, if the Speaker does not allow BJP MLAs to speak. Therefore, we boycotted the proceedings and staged a protest in a democratic manner,” Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik told mediapersons.

Describing it as a case of rape and murder, the Leader of Opposition demanded that all the five persons present in the guest house at the time of incident be arrested and case under Section 302 of IPC should be registered against them. He alleged that the Jajpur Superintendent of Police has not been neutral and the State Commission for Women has also attempted to ‘cover up the murder case as the ruling BJD members are involved in it’.

Asked about the party’s next course of action, Naik said they are planning to meet the Governor and apprise him of the facts.The BJP members continued with their protest despite request by the Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to return to their seats. The Speaker later deputed government chief whip Pramila Mallick to request and persuade the BJP members back to the House. However, Naik told the chief whip that the Speaker should convene a meeting on the issue and a decision will be taken by the BJP members
after that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smitarani Biswal Odisha BJP
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp