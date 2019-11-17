Colourful start to Koraput’s tribal fest, Parab

Home States Odisha

Apart from cultural programmes, the district administration is organising a craft mela, Palishree Mela, book fair and art exhibition at the venue. 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The much-awaited State level tribal cultural festival, Parab was inaugurated by Transport Minister Padmanav Behera here on Friday evening.

The Minister said the objective of the festival is to protect as well as promote the region’s rich cultural heritage. “It has occupied a special place in the cultural calendar of the State and provided platform to tribal youths to showcase their talent”, he said.

It began on a colourful note with cultural performances by artistes from the district who showcased their folk dance and music. In the next two days of the tribal jamboree, as many as 1500 artistes from across the State and outside will perform. Artistes from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam are participating in the festival, which is into its 24th edition this year.

A month back, the district level celebration of the tribal extravaganza had started at Machkund waterfall with special rituals. Groups of tribal dancers and artistes had reached Nisanimunda where a ritual was performed by Mishra to appease the local deity for success of the festival. Later, Government officials, along with tribal artistes and public representatives from across the district, performed a similar ritual at Pataleswar temple at Machkund waterfall. It was followed by a march to take the sacred candle of the festival to different blocks and municipality areas of the district.

Meanwhile, over 200 police personnel have been deployed in Koraput to maintain law and order during the festival.

SC & ST Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka, Handloom Minister Padmini Dian, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulka, his Nabarangpur counterpart Ramesh Majhi and Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra were present at Saturday’s inaugural ceremony.

