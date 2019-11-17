Corrected books in a month, says Odisha Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the widespread criticism over an official booklet describing Mahatma Gandhi’s death as an ‘accident’, Odisha Government on Saturday announced in the Assembly that the mistake was inadvertent and the corrected version will be distributed among schools within a month.

Making a statement in response to the direction by Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Das said there was no intention to feed wrong information to the children or twist the sequence of events.

The Government has already withdrawn the booklet, the Minister said and added an official has been disengaged and two others have been asked to give explanation about the error.

“Necessary corrections will be made in the booklet, it will be reprinted and circulated among the students,” he said.

A two-page government booklet “Ama Bapuji: Eka Jhalaka” (Our Bapuji: A Glimpse), published on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, presented a brief account of his teachings, works and links with Odisha, while also stating that he “died due to accidental reasons in a sudden sequence of events on January 30, 1948 at Delhi’s Birla House”.

The issue sparked off a row with the Congress demanding resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the blunder. Members cutting across party lines had expressed concern in the House on Friday over the misleading facts on the Father of the Nation. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra had demanded an apology from the Chief Minister and questioned the Government’s intention behind the misleading information.

“I doubt the motive behind this misleading information on Gandhiji because of the changed relationship between the (ruling) BJD and BJP. A section of BJP leaders are worshipping Nathuram Godse, who had killed Gandhiji,” he said and added, “It appears that BJD has totally surrendered before BJP. Therefore this booklet could be part of the BJD-BJP secret alliance.”