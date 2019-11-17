Etched glass crafts of UP a huge hit at Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Decorative items made of etched and sandblasted glass are flying off the shelves at the Baliyatra trade fair.

Being sold by Chanchal Handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh at stall no 290 of ‘Pallishree Mela’ at Baliyatra trade fair, the products range includes table lamp, hanging lamp, vases, crockery items, sculptures of different God and Goddesses and miscellaneous items like figurines of animals and birds.

Surendra Kumar (28) of Firozabad said the products are priced between Rs 40 and Rs 6,000 depending on size and intricate work.

“We have made a business of Rs 2.5 lakh so far by selling more than 80 per cent of the stock in four days. Considering the huge demand we have also made a requisition for more stock to meet the need during the remaining five days,” said Surendra’s wife Prabina Kumari who is managing the stall.

Glass designing art and craft is the hereditary is his family profession. Surendra, who is in the profession since 15 years, inherited the craft from his father who trained in glass designing about 50 years back.

However, with changing trends and demands he has included modern touch to his wares through the knowledge he gained by touring different exhibitions.

Talking about his passion for the craft, Surendra said “learning by seeing’ has been my thrust. Besides learning from other artistes at various exhibitions across the country, I also learn from internet.”

With an aim to spread the art and craft, Surendra formed a Women Self Help Group - Chanchal Handicrafts - which is managed by his wife and aunt among the 10 members.

“Baliyatra has given an opportunity to ‘Chanchal Handicraft’, which has been participating in the Baliyatra for the last 7 years, to create a brand of its own in the particular craft,” said Bipin Rout, joint CEO, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society.