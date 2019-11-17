Home States Odisha

Etched glass crafts of UP a huge hit at Baliyatra

Decorative items made of etched and sandblasted glass are flying off the shelves at the Baliyatra trade fair.

Published: 17th November 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Surendra Kumar (28) of Firozabad said the products are priced between Rs 40 and Rs 6,000 depending on size and intricate work.

Surendra Kumar (28) of Firozabad said the products are priced between Rs 40 and Rs 6,000 depending on size and intricate work.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Decorative items made of etched and sandblasted glass are flying off the shelves at the Baliyatra trade fair.

Being sold by Chanchal Handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh at stall no 290 of ‘Pallishree Mela’ at Baliyatra trade fair, the products range includes table lamp, hanging lamp, vases, crockery items, sculptures of different God and Goddesses and miscellaneous items like figurines of animals and birds.

Surendra Kumar (28) of Firozabad said the products are priced between Rs 40 and Rs 6,000 depending on size and intricate work.

“We have made a business of Rs 2.5 lakh so far by selling more than 80 per cent of the stock in four days. Considering the huge demand we have also made a requisition for more stock to meet the need during the remaining five days,” said Surendra’s wife Prabina Kumari who is managing the stall.

Glass designing art and craft is the hereditary is his family profession. Surendra, who is in the profession since 15 years, inherited the craft from his father who trained in glass designing about 50 years back.

However, with changing trends and demands he has included modern touch to his wares through the knowledge he gained by touring different exhibitions.

Talking about his passion for the craft, Surendra said “learning by seeing’ has been my thrust. Besides learning from other artistes at various exhibitions across the country, I also learn from internet.”

With an aim to spread the art and craft, Surendra formed a Women Self Help Group - Chanchal Handicrafts - which is managed by his wife and aunt among the 10 members.

“Baliyatra has given an opportunity to ‘Chanchal Handicraft’, which has been participating in the Baliyatra for the last 7 years, to create a brand of its own in the particular craft,” said Bipin Rout, joint CEO, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baliyatra Baliyatra trade fair
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp