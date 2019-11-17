Less farmers, millers for procurement in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: At least 3,000 farmers have opted out of paddy procurement this year due to non-linkage of their Aadhar numbers with the Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS).The State Government had made it mandatory for farmers to submit their Aadhar cards, ration cards and bank account details during online registration for procurement.

Compared to last kharif season when 34,306 farmers had sold their paddy, this year 30,582 farmers registered for procurement.

The Civil Supply department has decided to procure over 80 lakh tonnes of paddy this year against 74 lakh tonnes that was purchased last year. Procurement would be done through 105 mandis from December 27.

ADM Sachidananda Sahoo said there is also shortage of millers in the district for lifting and milling the procured paddy and to tide over the situation, millers from other districts will be engaged.

District Civil Supply Officer Dillip Kumar Patra said the Civil Supply department will go ahead with procurement with farmers who have expressed interest in selling paddy to Government.