Mahanadi embankment erosion worries villagers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Erosion of Mahanadi river embankments in the district has emerged as a cause of concern for villagers.

Lifting of sand and earth and setting up of brick kilns are responsible for erosion of embankments of Mahanadi, Paika and Chitrotola rivers in Tirtol, Raghunathpur and Kujang blocks. Illegal sand mining in violation of norms has also added to the villagers’ woes.

Sand mafia continue to operate with impunity in the area and it is alleged that a few of them have the support of politicians and revenue officials.

Residents of villages in Tirtol block alleged that the embankment of Mahanadi river near Jhulababa Math in Tirtol panchayat has collapsed as a result of which sal, jackfruit, mango, cashew and casuarina trees have been washed away in the area.

They warned if nothing is done to address the issue, more trees may get washed away in future.“The embankment has collapsed three to four times since its construction and at present, it is giving us sleepless nights as we worry that it might collapse completely,” said Sanatan Sahoo, a resident of Tirtol area.

River embankment of 400-metre length and 250-metre width has already been damaged. The Taladanda canal, which is just 700-metre away from the spot, is also under threat.

Meanwhile, an engineer of Irrigation department, Mahanadi South Division said shortage of funds has hit maintenance of Mahanadi river embankments.

He said the Irrigation department has urged their Revenue counterpart to check illegal lifting of sand from the river bed.

Tirtol tehsildar Sujata Patra said as per the directive of the State Government, the Revenue department has given lease to contract agencies for lifting of sand from the river bed.

“We have engaged teams to check the practice and also impose fine on violators,” she said.