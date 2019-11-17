Home States Odisha

More allocation sought for WODC

Making a statement in response, Minister for Planning and Convergence Padmanabha Behera agreed that Rs 100 crore is a small amount for the development of 11 districts under WODC.

Published: 17th November 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members cutting across party lines on Saturday demanded that the state government should increase the allocation for Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) as provision of Rs 100 crore is inadequate to take care of the developmental needs of 11 districts under the organisation.

The issue came up for discussion through adjournment motion notice brought by Congress members.
Participating in the discussion, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said the Government should take steps to ensure that the backward Western and Southern regions of the State get special attention under Article 371 of the Constitution.

When backward regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat and North Eastern States get special attention under Article 371 of the Constitution, Odisha Government should also make efforts so that poverty-stricken areas also get similar facilities, he said.

Stating that the allocation of Rs 100 crore for WODC when Annual Budget of Odisha is over Rs 1.4 lakh crore is inadequate, Mishra said the Council, which covers one-third of State’s geographical area, has one fourth of the State’s population.

“The 11 districts under WODC and eight in KBK (Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput) region are known for their poverty,” he said. Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja criticised the Government for the delay in fixing headquarters of WODC and said no steps have been initiated in this regard even after so many years of formation of the council.

He also demanded that the allocation for WODC should be increased and all MLAs irrespective of party affiliations should be made members of the council. His party colleague Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded that allocation for WODC should be increased to at least Rs 1,000 crore.

Making a statement in response, Minister for Planning and Convergence Padmanabha Behera agreed that Rs 100 crore is a small amount for the development of 11 districts under WODC.

He said the department will draw attention of the Chief Minister to this before next Budget. He, however, said major critical gaps are being filled with the funds allocated for WODC.

“The Government has allocated Rs 1,562.64 crore for the development of western districts of Odisha since the inception of WODC in 1999,” he said and added that headquarters of the WODC is functioning from Bhubaneswar as there is no unanimity over the issue in Western Odisha region. He, however, maintained that issue is under the active consideration of the Government.

BJD members Rohit Pujari, Snehangini Chhuria and others claimed that WODC has been helpful in removing regional imbalances and sought more funds for the developmental activities in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WODC Odisha
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp