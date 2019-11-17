Home States Odisha

Nod for six projects worth Rs 1,753 crore

Published: 17th November 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Saturday approved six investment proposals envisaging an investment of Rs 1,753.82 crore. On grounding of these projects, employment opportunities for 5,566 people will be generated.

A meeting of the SLSWCA under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy approved the proposal of Shri Jagannath Steel and Power Limited for expansion of its existing 0.1 MTPA integrated steel plant to 0.3 MTPA capacity at Uliburu in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 835.34 crore providing additional employment to 501 people.

In the metal downstream sector, proposal of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) was approved for setting up a ferro chrome unit (96,000 MT per annum) and 10 MW Waste Heat Recovery Boilers (WHRB) power plant at Kalinga Nagar in Jaipur district with an investment of Rs 547.19 crore.

The project has the potential to create employment opportunities for 900 people.

Page Industries Ltd has proposed to set up a garment manufacturing unit in Khurdha with a total investment of Rs 257.50 crore providing employment to about 3,500 people.

Another proposal of Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd for diversification of its unit with addition of potato chips/wafers extruded puffed snack and cold storage facilities at Ramdaspur in Cuttack district with additional investment of Rs 50.10 crore employing around additional 550 people, was approved.

Proposal of Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd was also approved for additional investment of Rs 10 crore for setting up Rebounded Foam block (RBF) unit having 500 TPA capacity at Khurdha. It will provide additional employment to around 25 people.

In the tourism sector, a project by Deo Residency and Resorts Pvt Ltd for expansion of its existing hotel at Baragadia, Kalinga Nagar in Jaipur with an investment of Rs 53.69 crore, was approved. It will provide employment to 90 people.

Approved proposals

  • Rs 835.34 cr for expansion of Shri Jagannath Steel and Power

  • Rs 547.19 cr for IMFA projects

  • Rs 257.50 cr for garment industry

  • Rs 50.10 cr proposal of Jay Bharat Spices

  • Rs 53.69 cr for Deo Residency and Resorts

